Austin Ekeler aggravates ankle injury heading into a TNF Week 15 matchup

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler suffered an ankle injury in Week 14 against the New York Giants. The injury was an aggravation of an injury he was already dealing with, but head coach Brandon Staley sounded optimistic about Ekeler, saying that he could have returned to the game if it was closer, per Doug Kyed.

The one snag for Ekeler and the Chargers is that they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a quick turnaround game on Thursday Night Football. This game is huge for Los Angeles, so I wouldn’t expect Ekeler to miss, but we do have to wonder about exactly how healthy he is. Ekeler has been dealing with multiple small injuries and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says this ankle injury is “one to watch” this week.

If Ekeler’s ankle ends up swelling on him and causing him to be questionable for this game, Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley split the work almost 50/50 after Ekeler left the game.