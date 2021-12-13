Looking at Stephen Curry player props for Monday vs. Pacers

Stephen Curry can make history on Monday night when the Golden State Warriors take on the Indiana Pacers on the road. Curry is six 3-pointers away from tying Ray Allen for most 3-point shots made in NBA history. Curry needs seven to break the record on Monday night. We’re going to take a look at some player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for Steph and whether we should buy into the narrative tonight.

Stephen Curry player props

3-pointers made: O5.5 (-155)

Points: O27.5 (-105), U27.5 (-120)

8+ threes made: +170

There’s a school of thought that believes Curry will take it easy on Monday and save the record breaking for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. It would certainly be a lot cooler if he did. Still, we can’t expect Curry to just not shoot 3’s for the sake of breaking a record a day later in NYC. Consider that and the line, Steph has a decent shot to break it on Monday night vs. the Pacers. There’s not much value in the over at 5.5. If you think Curry goes off and gets it over with, the special prop at 8+ is the way to go, but even that’s a stretch.

Over the last five games, Curry has at least five 3-pointers in four contests. The Pacers are good defending the 3-point line, allowing the second-fewest treys per game at 10.6 this season. Meanwhile, the Knicks rank 23rd in 3PM allowed per game and are allowing opponents to shoot 37.6% from outside. There’s a better chance Curry lands around 4-5 treys on Monday and breaks the record swiftly on Tuesday at MSG.

