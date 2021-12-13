 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baylor new No. 1 in AP college basketball poll

The undefeated Bears take over the No. 1 spot after Purdue loses a shocker at Rutgers.

By Collin Sherwin
Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba celebrates in the closing minutes of the win over the Villanova Wildcats at Ferrell Center. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

One of the upsets of the college basketball season so far cost the Purdue Boilermakers their No. 1 spot in the AP Poll, while last year’s national champions remain undefeated and are back atop the sample.

Purdue’s dramatic 70-68 loss to unranked Rutgers at The RAC cost them their spot as the top team according to the voters. While Matt Painter’s group still has the No. 1 adjusted offense in America, they’ll need to win a few in conference play to get back on top of the poll.

The Baylor Bears put on a display of defense last night in a 57-36 win over Villanova in Waco. To smother another Top 10 team so completely is rare at this level of college basketball, and it earned the Bears the top spot despite having just two Quad 1 wins so far.

Also we welcome the Colorado State Rams at 10-0 to the poll, who have wins over Creighton, Saint Mary’s, and Mississippi State so far this year. CSU leads the nation in effective field goal rate at 60.9% so far this season.

Here is the complete AP college basketball poll for Week 6 on December 13:

AP Poll Week 6, Dec. 13

Ranking Team Last Week Votes
1 Baylor (9-0) 2 1,525 (61)
2 Duke (7-1) 3 1,429
3 Purdue (9-1) 1 1,319
4 UCLA (9-1) 4 1,312
5 Gonzaga (8-2) 5 1,291
6 Alabama (8-1) 9 1,202
7 Kansas (8-1) 8 1,181
8 Arizona (9-0) 11 1,172
9 Villanova (7-3) 6 924
10 USC (10-0) 16 810
11 Iowa State (10-0) 17 798
12 Michigan State (9-2) 19 707
13 Auburn (8-1) 18 693
14 Houston (8-2) 14 683
15 Ohio State (8-2) 21 656
16 Seton Hall (9-1) 23 635
17 Texas (6-2) 7 583
18 Tennessee (7-2) 13 390
19 LSU (9-0) 25 376
20 Connecticut (9-2) 15 360
21 Kentucky (7-2) 10 345
22 Xavier (9-1) NR 301
23 Colorado State (10-0) NR 251
24 Arkansas (9-1) 12 241
25 Texas Tech (7-1) NR 164

