Bulls next two games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

The game Tuesday between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Bulls, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Monday. The Bulls also won’t play Thursday vs. the Toronto Raptors due to the outbreak. The NBA is allowing the Bulls to get healthy and field a competitive team before resuming play.

Update — The NBA has confirmed the two postponed games and released this statement shortly after the report:

The following was released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/afG3OqvqlB — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 13, 2021

Chicago has just enough to field an 8-man roster to compete, though the NBA is still moving the game. Here’s a look at all the players who are in health and safety protocols for the Bulls:

Alize Johnson

Zach LaVine

Stanley Johnson

DeMar DeRozan

Ayo Dosunmu

Derrick Jones Jr.

Matt Thomas

Coby White

Javonte Green

Troy Brown Jr.

With 10 players in covid protocols, the Bulls are so thin and barely able to field a team to play on Tuesday night. The latest players to enter protocols are Alize Johnson, Brown, Jones and Dosunmu. There was optimism that White was close to being able to return from the covid list. DeRozan and Green would be the next players in line.

LaVine could also clear if he posts the negative tests. The All-Star guard tested positive for Covid-19 last season and was forced to miss extended time. He’s confirmed as vaccinated and the Bulls are said to have most of their booster shots.