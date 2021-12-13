USC quarterback Kedon Slovis enters transfer portal

Another high-profile college quarterback is officially on the market.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported on Monday that USC Trojans signal-caller Kedon Slovis has entered the transfer portal, bringing an end to his three-year stint with the Trojans.

A former three-star quarterback prospect out of Scottsdale, AZ, Slovis arrived on the scene as a freshman in 2019 and held his own after replacing an injured JT Daniels. When the writing was on the wall that he’d be the guy of the future for the Trojans, Daniels transferred to UGA.

In a twist of fate, the same thing happened to Slovis this season as freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart showed potential and upside at times in place of an injured Slovis. With the presence of Dart and a new brand new regime under Lincoln Riley now occupying Heritage Hall, he must’ve figured there wasn’t room for him in the program any more.

In 27 career games for the Trojans, Slovis completed 68.4% of his passes, throwing for 7,576 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. The question will now focus on where he’ll end up. He could stay in the Pac-12 and go to a number of programs that need quarterback help, including his home-state Arizona Wildcats. Or he could possibly follow former USC/new Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton to Statesboro, GA. We shall see.