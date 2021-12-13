Kareem Hunt “unlikey” to play in Week 15 due to ankle injury, per Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt just recently came off of injured reserve and is now likely out in Week 15 due to a new ankle injury, per Camryn Justice. Hunt was forced from their Week 14 game against the Ravens and now will miss Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nick Chubb remains the lead back for Cleveland, but there is little doubt that Hunt’s presence helps the offense and before his injuries, he was scoring touchdowns and seeing enough work to be a fantasy football asset.

With Hunt out, Chubb has been the lead back still, while D’Ernest Johnson has been the backup. Johnson will again step up this week to likely see between 5-10 touches.

Fantasy football implications

Chubb remains a solid fantasy play, especially in a good matchup with the Raiders, who have been struggling.

This game will be on Saturday, so don’t forget to get those lineups set early!