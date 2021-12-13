D.J. Moore dealing with hamstring injury ahead of Week 15

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Monday that wide receiver D.J. Moore suffered a hamstring pull on Sunday and is day-to-day, per Will Palaszczuk.

Fantasy football implications

Moore had another solid performance in the Panthers’ 29-21 defeat at home to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The 24-year-old wide receiver posted six receptions (10 targets) for 84 yards. However, it was Robby Anderson, who finished as the Panthers’ leading receiver with seven receptions (12 targets) for 84 yards and a touchdown.

It will be interesting to see how much Moore practices as soft tissue injuries like hamstrings can be a week-by-week process and he’ll with more rest. If Moore is limited for next week’s game against the Buffalo Bills, it opens up the door for Anderson to be the de facto No. 1 receiver.

However, after Anderson, the Panthers’ wide receiver unit leaves a lot to be desired as you can’t count on Brandon Zylstra to be that consistent third option.