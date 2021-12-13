Ravens hope Lamar Jackson can return Week 15 despite ankle injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback suffered an ankle injury in Week 12, but head coach John Harbaugh says it isn’t a high-ankle sprain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That’s great news for the Ravens, as Harbaugh plans on Jackson being available in Week 15, but he qualified that by saying, “we’ll see where it goes.”

Tyler Huntley performed admirably in relief of Jackson on Sunday, but ultimately the Ravens fell to the division rival Cleveland Browns. That loss helped the Browns move one game out of first in the AFC North, which is where the Ravens currently stand.

Baltimore can’t lose Jackson for a significant amount of time and win games, so his ability to return is paramount, especially with an extremely tough game against the Packers on tap.

Fantasy football implications

If Jackson does play and his ankle isn’t 100%, his fantasy upside takes a big hit, especially against a Packers team that could be getting their best cornerback in Jaire Alexander back in Week 15. He would still likely be a start in fantasy, but better matchups could push more QBs ahead of him than usual.