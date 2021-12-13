Lions “hopeful” they get D’Andre Swift back for Week 15

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday afternoon that they are “hopeful” to get second-year running back D’Andre Swift back for Week 15, per ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. Campbell added that Swift, along with tight end T.J. Hockenson felt better today, but still day-to-day.

Fantasy football implications

The Lions would love to get Swift back as they were down to their third, fourth and fifth-string running backs in Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos. Before going down with a shoulder injury on Thanksgiving Day, Swift had back-to-back 100-yard rushing yard games against the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Against the Broncos on Sunday, Craig Reynolds was the team’s leading rusher with 83 yards on 11 carries and had two receptions (two targets) for 16 yards. Godwin Igwebuike was right behind Reynolds with 25 yards on eight carries. The Lions will play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 at home.