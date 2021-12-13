Rams place Tyler Higbee on COVID-19 list before MNF Week 14

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee won’t be available tonight for their Monday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Higbee is yet another Rams player that has been placed in the COVID-19 protocols, per Gary Klein.

Higbee has dominated tight end snaps for the Rams this season, so there isn’t a tight end behind him ready to take on a big role in the offense tonight. We will likely see Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson see the biggest increase in work, while Sony Michel could be asked to do more as well. Cooper Kupp is already nearing his upside each game, but could also be relied on a bit more too.

The Rams will also be without cornerback Jalen Ramsey, which should help the Cardinals move the ball easier and get the Rams needing to press their offense, sans Higbee, to put up points fast. If they can be successful, the Rams skill players could see an uptick in fantasy points.