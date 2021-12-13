Josh Allen is “day-to-day” with sprained foot for Week 15

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that quarterback Josh Allen has a foot sprain and is day-to-day, per Sal Capaccio. Allen suffered the injury in Sunday’s OT loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy football implications

Allen was the Bills’ offense in Sunday night’s overtime loss to the Buccaneers on the road. The dual-threat quarterback completed 36-of-54 passes for 308 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also led the Bills in rushing yards with 109 yards on 12 carries and had a touchdown.

The Bills cannot afford to have Allen miss next week’s game or be limited as the Panthers’ defense is not too shabby. Carolina’s defense is ranked ninth in sacks with 32 and are only allowing quarterbacks to complete 66.3% of their passes. The Panthers are also giving up 15.1 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which is ranked for fifth in the NFL.