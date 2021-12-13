Emmanuel Sanders “week-to-week,” likely out for Week 15

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is dealing with a sprained knee, per Chris Brown. Head coach Sean McDermott believes Sanders is most likely out for Week 15 when the Bills take on the Carolina Panthers.

Sanders had four touchdowns through their first five games, but has seen a decline in the second-half of the season with no games over 28 receiving yards or a touchdown in their last five matchups.

His absence should boost wide receiver Gabriel Davis’ usage up. Davis hasn’t been able to win a full time job during the game, but continues to show that he has good upside. Tight end Dawson Knox could also see an uptick in work.

Fantasy football implications

The Bills are in must-win mode after losing to the Patriots and Buccaneers over the last two weeks, but their matchup with the Panthers isn’t an easy one. But as long as Sanders is out, Davis and Knox have good upside with Josh Allen throwing them the ball.