Matt Rhule says Cam Newton, P.J. Walker will continue to rotate

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Monday that Cam Newton and P.J. Walker will continue to rotate time leading the team on the field, per Andrew Siciliano. Newton saw around 75% of the snaps to Walker’s 25% in Week 14.

Rhule also mentioned that Sam Darnold will return to the mix, but is still a couple weeks away, per Joe Person. In Week 14 it didn’t matter all that much, as both quarterbacks threw interceptions and Newton had his interception returned for a 66-yard touchdown in a loss to the below average Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy football implications

This rotation will continue to hurt Newton’s fantasy upside. His rushing ability still gives him fantasy value, but missing out on things like the 2-minute drill, which Walker ran on Sunday, will cut into his chances to put up fantasy numbers. This is probably a situation to avoid if you can.