Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada enters transfer portal

College football quarterbacks continue to flood the transfer portal and on Monday, Texas A&M Aggies QB Zach Calzada announced that he’d be entering the open market and leaving College Station, TX.

What a ride pic.twitter.com/ydRnuM2e8e — Zach Calzada (@ZachCalzada) December 13, 2021

A three-star 2019 prospect out of Buford, GA, Calzada stepped into the limelight this season when freshman starter Haynes King went down with a season-ending leg injury against Colorado. Even with accuracy struggles, he became an effective game manager for Jimbo Fisher’s offense and made a few key plays when called upon throughout the season.

He’ll be best remembered for leading the Aggies to a 41-38 upset of then No. 1 Alabama, joining the elite list of QB’s to take the Crimson Tide during the Nick Saban era. He’d finish the 2021 campaign completing 56.1% of his passes and throwing for 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

With King coming back into the mix and five-star prep QB Conner Weigman set to sign on Wednesday, Calzada most likely saw the writing on the wall and decided to get out. He had several offers coming out of high school so we’ll see where he lands.