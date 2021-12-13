Report: Klay Thompson remains on track to make season debut in coming weeks

Golden State Warriors SG Klay Thompson is progressing toward his return, which is still on track for the next coming weeks, per The Athletic. Thompson hasn’t played since the 2019 NBA Playoffs due to multiple season-ending leg injuries — a torn ACL and a torn Achilles. Thompson hasn’t played in over two seasons as a result, but is nearing a return, one that could come at the end of December. Either that, or we’ll see Klay back in the lineup in early 2022.

After starting the season 18-2, the Dubs have struggled a bit lately, going 3-3 in their past six games. Stephen Curry is looking to break Ray Allen’s record for most 3PM in NBA history, and should accomplish the feat some time in the next two days. That may help Curry break out of a mini-slump. Either way, the Warriors are still 21-5 and in good position to compete for the top seed in the West, especially if Thompson comes back and is a fraction of his Hall of Fame self.

It still feels like the Warriors could roll out the red carpet on Christmas Day and bring Thompson back against the Phoenix Suns. It’s only 12 days away, which isn’t in line with the timeline, though Thompson seems ready to be brought back. There is also a decent amount of days off during the holidays and before 2022 comes, so Golden State also has some added incentive to take that built-in rest for Klay (and even Steph and Draymond Green).