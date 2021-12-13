George Karlaftis updates 2022 NFL Draft, game status for Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis will not suit up for the team’s Music City Bowl matchup against Tennessee on December 30.

Per Tom Dienhart of Yahoo, head coach Jeff Brohm revealed on Monday that both he and wide receiver David Bell will sit out of the bowl game in Nashville. The edge rusher announced last week that he’d be foregoing his senior season to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

A native of West Lafayette, IN, Karlaftis proved to be a dominant force through three seasons with his hometown program. He broke out onto the scene as a freshman in 2019, coming up with 54 tackles, 17 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries to earn AP Freshman All-American honors. Following the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, he came back strong this year. Through 12 games, he had 41 tackles and 4.5 sacks to earn third-team AP All-American honors.

He is projected as high as a Top 10 pick in the upcoming draft, some mock drafts having him go as high as No. 4.