Paul George, Deandre Ayton key names to watch on NBA injury report for Monday, Dec. 13

The NBA has nine games on the schedule for Monday night with a few big names listed on the injury report. Overall, this season has had some pretty nutty injury reports and news breaking late. We’ll be tracking the 5:30 p.m. ET injury report and updating you on the latest news, with a bit of fantasy basketball/betting analysis for each impact player.

5:30 p.m. ET NBA injury report — Here you can find the complete report for 5:30 p.m. ET via NBA.com. Not much has changed from the previous reports below.

NBA Injury Report, December 13th

Clippers vs. Suns

Paul George (elbow), Doubtful

This could be PG-13’s third straight missed game. Los Angeles has won all three games without PG, most recently against the Magic. Reggie Jackson ($5,900) and Luke Kennard ($4,900) are among the players to step up with George out. Terance Mann, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac are all under $5K as well on DK.

Deandre Ayton (illness), Questionable

The other big name on the injury report is Ayton, who has been battling an illness. If Ayton remains sidelined, Jae Crowder ($4,400) and JaVale McGee ($4,000) remain strong plays compensating in the front court. Be sure to monitor whether or not Ayton will be on a minutes limit if he does play. That will be key in making any decision on him for the slate.

Other injuries: Nicolas Batum - questionable

Grizzlies vs. Sixers

Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), Questionable

JJJ missed Saturday’s game due to injury and could be held out again due to a knee injury. If that’s the case, Xavier Tillman ($3,400) will be a strong value option again. He should see around 20-25 minutes and has a good floor. Steven Adams is also questionable, so his status also impacts Tillman. If both players are out, Tillman will be super chalky. Killian Tillie is the cheaper pivot at $3,100 if both Adams and Jackson are out.

Desmond Bane (foot), Questionable

This makes things even more tough heading into tonight. Bane being questionable could shake up the slate big time. If Bane and JJJ are both sidelined for the Grizzlies, we can roll out a few names as chalk. Tillman and Tillie will be good plays without JJJ and Adams. If Bane sits, Dillon Brooks ($6,200) and Tyus Jones ($6,300) are both good mid-range options. It’s not an ideal matchup for a nine-game slate, but the minutes will be there. If you anticipate a blowout for Philly if Bane and JJJ sit, then we can lean on garbage minutes for Tillie, John Konchar ($3,500) and De’Anthony Melton ($4,700).

Other injuries: Steven Adams - doubtful

Here are the rest of the notable injuries on the report to monitor for this evening. We’ll keep an eye on these names and whether or not they’ll be in the lineup.

Nuggets vs. Wizards

Will Barton (illness), Questionable

Aaron Gordon (back), Questionable

Barton missed Saturday’s game due to illness and is questionable for Monday night vs. the Wiz. If Barton is out again, Bones Hyland ($3,600), Davon Reed ($3,100) and Jeff Green ($4,500) are among the values who should see more minutes. Green’s usage is also linked to Gordon. Facundo Campazzo is another value to consider at $3,800 if the Nuggets are shorthanded again.

Pacers vs. Warriors

Justin Holiday (conditioning), Out

This doesn’t have much of an impact, Holiday has been out for a while now. Brad Wanamaker (illness) is available to play. Oshae Brissett ($3,000) and Chris Duarte ($4,500) remain decent value options against the Dubs. It should be a low-scoring game, however. If it gets out of hand one way, Brissett and Duarte should get garbage time run.