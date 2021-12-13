Rams place Jalen Ramsey on COVID-19 IR list ahead of Week 14 Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams travel to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 on Monday Night Football, and they will be missing a key piece. All Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will not be available due to COVID-19. The team placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon.

It’s not entirely clear if Ramsey is vaccinated or not. In July he talked to the media about not judging his teammates who chose not to get vaccinated, but did not seem to clarify his own vaccine status.

This is relevant because of how long he might need to miss based on his status. If he is vaccinated, the only way he ends up on the reserve/COVID-19 list is with a positive test. He would be eligible to come off after two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart. If he is unvaccinated, he could go on the list with a positive test or being a close contact. The former would require a minimum ten-day quarantine and the latter would require a minimum five-day quarantine.

Either way, he is out for a huge Week 14 matchup with the Cardinals.