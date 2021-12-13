Chase Edmonds remains on I.R. for Week 14 vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals announced their Week 14 roster and Chase Edmonds will remain on injured reserve for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Edmonds appeared close to returning from his high-ankle sprain, but just wasn’t there yet, per Darren Urban.

Edmonds’ absence will once again push James Conner to the lead role, again making him an easy start in fantasy, as he leads the league in touchdowns. Edmonds will likely be able to return next week in a great matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Conner has helped the Cardinals not miss a beat since Edmonds’ injury. His yards per attempt won’t blow anyone away, but his six touchdowns and 111.8 total yards per game over their last four matchups might.

The Cardinals are three-point favorites over the Rams in a home game with an over/under of 50.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook.