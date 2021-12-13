Alexander Mattison goes on COVID-19 list for Week 15

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Receiver Dan Chisena and practice squad guard Kyle Hinton were also placed on it and they were among several players across the league to get put on the COVID-19 list on Monday.

Mattison has been a viable backup to Dalvin Cook all season long, sometimes stepping up and filling the gap for the oft-injured lead tailback. The third-year tailbacks owns two 100-yard performances this season and two weeks ago against Detroit, broke off 90 rushing yards and a touchdown in the setback. In last Thursday’s victory over Pittsburgh, he only registered six carries for 27 yards as Cook went off for his best performance of the year.

With him on the COVID list, the Vikings have picked up Wayne Gallman off the waiver wire.

Fantasy football implications

Keep tabs throughout the week on Mattison and whether or not he’ll be cleared in time for their Monday Night Football battle against the Bears.