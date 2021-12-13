Joel Embiid a late scratch from Monday’s game vs. Grizzlies

Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid was a late scratch from Monday’s game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies due to a rib injury, the team announced after lock. Embiid was replaced by Andre Drummond in the starting lineup. Seth Curry (shoulder) was also ruled out and replaced by Furkan Korkmaz in the starting five against the Grizzlies. Memphis had three players on the injury report and all of them are playing: Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Steven Adams.

So obviously if you had Embiid in your lineup things aren’t looking great. You likely weren’t able to pivot off of Embiid in time, which isn’t anyone’s fault really. Well, it’s the NBA and the Sixers for springing this on us without warning. This has happened in the past and it’s apart of NBA DFS unfortunately.

Of course, Drummond is crushing it early in the first quarter against the Grizz. He’s got four boars, three dimes, two points and a block so far. If you had Drummond for whatever reason, you’re looking like a genius right now. Tobias Harris has seven points early on and Korkmaz is up to six. Those two could be tasked with carrying the offense with Curry and Embiid out.