Chiefs WR Josh Gordon placed on COVID-19 list for Week 15

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon has been placed on the COVID-19 list, per Nate Taylor. Taylor also reports that Gordon is vaccinated, so he has a chance to get off the list much sooner than an unvaccinated player. Unfortunately for Gordon, the Chiefs play on Thursday Night Football this week. He’ll need to get to negative tests at least 24 hours apart and that will be extremely difficult this week.

Gordon caught his first touchdown of the season last week. It was his first touchdown since 2019 as well. Gordon hasn’t seen a big percentage of snaps and targets with the Chiefs, as after Tyreek Hill, the team splits the receiver snaps widely. Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle and Marcus Kemp all saw snaps last week.

Fantasy football implications

Gordon hasn’t seen enough targets to be a fantasy start, but his absence will help push Hardman’s snaps up and he has the best upside of the non-Tyreek Hills.