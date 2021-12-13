Quarterback Spencer Rattler joins South Carolina after transferring from Oklahoma

The 2021 pre-season Heisman Trophy favorite is heading to Columbia, SC.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced via his Twitter account on Monday that he will be transferring to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Former Sooners tight end Austin Stogner will follow him from Norman, OK, to their new home with the SEC program.

Rattler will be re-united with Shane Beamer, who served as the assistant head coach at OU from 2018-2020 before taking over at South Carolina this season.

A former five-star prep signal-caller out of Arizona, Rattler hyped as the next successful quarterback in a long line of successful quarterbacks groomed by Lincoln Riley at OU. Following a strong 2020 campaign where he threw for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns, many tabbed Rattler as the next Sooner great to bring home the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

That turned out to be not the case.

Rattler put up pedestrian numbers as OU struggled to put opponents away at the start of the season and it got to the point where students were audibly chanting for him to be benched in favor of freshman QB Caleb Williams. That’s exactly what happened in Dallas midway through the Red River Rivalry against Texas and when Williams led the Sooners to a miraculous secon-half comeback, Rattler’s fate in Norman was sealed.

He now enters an interesting situation as he’ll have the support of Beamer as the undisputed starter at South Carolina. The Gamecocks are in the process of a rebuild so Rattler should have total command of the offense.