Khris Middleton suffers injury in Monday’s game vs. Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks SF Khris Middleton suffered a hyperextended left knee in Monday’s game vs. the Boston Celtics. The Celtics were holding a lead in the fourth quarter when the Bucks announced Middleton would be unable to return. With Middleton out, the Bucks will need Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry them back into this game.

Update — Coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about Middleton after the game and is hopeful it isn’t serious.

#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on all-star Khris Middleton’s knee hyperextension: They’ll know more once they return to Milwaukee but the hope is it is not too serious. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 14, 2021

Middleton had 4 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in 24 minutes before exiting the game. Jayson Tatum has been a problem all night and Middleton not being in there is going to be tough for Milwaukee. We’ll see if this injury is anything serious and Middleton is forced to miss any additional time.

With Middleton out, Pat Connaughton and Rodney Hood will see more time at small forward for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday and Giannis will need to step up as well if Middleton misses the next game. The Bucks are 18-10 and entered Monday 1.5 outside of first place in the Eastern Conference behind the Brooklyn Nets. Chances are the Bucks lose to Boston and fall 2.0 games back though.