DeAndre Hopkins, James Conner both suffer late injuries in loss to Rams

Post-game update: Conner appeared to be okay after the game, and said he he’l be “ok.” There hasn’t been an update on Hopkins yet.

The Arizona Cardinals made a game of it on Monday Night Football, but they ended up losing the game, but maybe more importantly, they had two of their best players hurting late in the fourth quarter.

Both James Conner and DeAndre Hopkins were both limping late in the game. Hopkins was so hurt that he wasn’t on the field for their last drive, when they were down just seven points. Conner’s injury came on the second to last play of the game, where he was noticeable limping to the sideline.

Hopkins missed Weeks 9-11 with a hamstring injury, so there is always a chance of re-injury with hamstrings, while Conner has been sturdy this season, but that has been his norm throughout his career.

The Cardinals should get running back Chase Edmonds back next week against the Lions, which would help if Conner has to miss any time, but Hopkins is an impossible player to truly replace in the Cardinals’ offense. Since these injuries came late, we may not get much useful information tonight, but hopefully we’ll receive updates in the morning.