Best available quarterbacks on the Week 15 waiver wire

The fantasy playoffs are upon us! For most leagues, Week 15 of the NFL season marks the start of playoffs. And with no more bye weeks, roster questions tighten up. If you don’t trust whatever your quarterback situation is for this week, here are some quarterbacks that can be picked up off the waiver wire.

Week 15 byes: No more bye weeks

Mac Jones, New England Patriots (34% Yahoo/19% ESPN)

Next up — at Indianapolis Colts

Mac Jones and the Patriots are fresh off a bye week and will return to action for a Saturday night road showdown against the Colts.

Jones famously attempted just three passes as the the Pats defeated the Bills on Monday Night Football but had been extremely effective beforehand. He completed at least 71% of his passes in each of the three games prior to that, throwing for six touchdowns and one interception during that stretch. He’s getting fantasy managers 13.66 fantasy points a game but his ceiling continues to rise as the team catches fire,

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (39% ESPN/32% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins rattled off five straight victories before their bye this past week and its coincided with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finally settling in to his role as the starter.

Tua has completed at least 73% of his passes and has thrown for at least 230 yards over his last three outings, tossing five touchdowns to just one interception in that stretch. He’s getting fantasy managers an average of 16.3 fantasy points a game but has an opportunity to have his best game yet when hosting the lowly Jets this week.

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (25% Yahoo/ 18% ESPN)

Next up — at Cincinnati Bengals

Teddy Bridgewater is helping keep the Broncos afloat in the AFC playoff picture, leading them to a 38-10 victory over the Lions on Sunday.

The running back duo of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams carried the load for the Denver offense, but that took the pressure off of the veteran QB. He ended up throwing for 179 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions in a pressure free day. Bridgewater ranks as the 17th best fantasy quarterback this season and has been a solid hand for both the Broncos and fantasy managers alike. Consider him off the wire to guarantee yourself a decent performance this week.