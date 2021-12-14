How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the December 14th episode

NXT 2.0 comes onto your screens once again tonight with another live episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The developmental brand continues the fallout from last Sunday’s War Games ppv and starts building to the special New Year’s Evil episode on January 4.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, December 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

NXT officially bid farewell to Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano last week, both going out on their backs. O’Reilly was defeated by Von Wagner in a steel cage match to open last week’s episode and was brutally attacked by the giant after the bout. Closing the show, Gargano gave a heartfelt goodbye speech to the NXT crowd, only to be pummeled by Grayson Waller before NXT went off the air. We’ll be sure to get individual promos from the two upstarts tonight.

Following their War Games battle, Bron Breakker issued another challenge to Tommaso Ciampa for his NXT Championship only to be interrupted by Malcolm Bivens and Diamond Mine. As a result, we’re going to get a one-on-one bout for tonight’s show between Breakker and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong.

Cameron Grimes defeated Duke Hudson in a hair vs. hair match at the ppv, resulting in the young Hudson getting most of his head shaved. Tonight the two will blow off their month-long feud with a no hold’s barred match. There’s speculation that Grimes could be due for a main roster call up soon, so this could potentially be one of his last appearances for the brand.