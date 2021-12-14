Best available running backs on the Week 15 waiver wire

We’ve finally reached Week 15 of the NFL season and bye weeks are no more for the regular season. Week 15 also means the beginning of the playoffs for most fantasy leagues. If you don’t trust whatever your running back situation is for this week, here are some backs that can be picked up off the waiver wire.

Week 15 byes: No more bye weeks

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks (12% Yahoo, 3% ESPN)

Next up — at Rams

The hot commodity on the waiver wire this week is going to be Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, who had a monster performance in the team’s 33-13 victory at the Texans on Sunday. The back broke out by taking 16 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns, securing the second biggest rushing performance in the entire league this week.

Seattle will take a significant step in competition when facing the Rams this Sunday, but the fourth-year back should still be productive as a late-season weapon for the Seahawks.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots (57% Yahoo/43% ESPN)

Next up — at Colts

The Patriots are coming off a bye this week and Rhamondre Stevenson is still somehow a waiver wire commodity.

The rookie contributed heavily in the team’s 14-10 victory over Buffalo in Week 13, getting 24 carries for 78 yards in a game where the Pats only threw the ball three times. Even though he’s the number two option behind Damien Harris, he’s still getting fantasy managers decent numbers by averaging 7.8 fantasy points per game. One would imagine that they’ll continue to try to make Mac Jones’ job easier by leaning into the run game, so expect the rookie to once again get his fair share of touches on Saturday.

Devontae Booker, New York Giants (27% ESPN/24% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. Cowboys

You may have already ditched Booker when Saquon Barkley returned to the lineup a few weeks back, but the backup is still productive.

Booker took eight carries for 56 yards in the Giants’ 37-21 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, also adding four receptions for 28 yards. Even with Barkley active and healthy, he’s still getting his touches and that gives him the potential to be a fantasy sleeper.

Next up — vs. Raiders

Johnson had four carries for 22 yards and one reception for seven yards in the team’s 24-22 victory over the Ravens on Sunday.

His value as a waiver wire pickup this week depends on the status of Kareem Hunt, who exited Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. We’ve already seen Johnson step big in Hunt’s place this season already and if he’s called upon to be the No. 2 back behind Nick Chubb vs. the Raiders on Saturday, he’ll once again be a must-grab waiver wire option.

Craig Reynolds, Detroit Lions (0% Yahoo and ESPN)

Next up — vs. Cardinals

The Lions were without both D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams in Sunday’s 38-10 loss to Denver, so they turned to practice squader Craig Reynolds to handle the load.

The Kutztown product did well for himself, taking 11 carries for 83 yards on the afternoon. It’s unknown if he’ll maintain a role in the rotation if the other two more established backs return this week, but he’s someone worth keeping tabs on in the wire.