Best available wide receivers on the Week 15 waiver wire

We are in Week 15 of the NFL season and that means that your league’s fantasy football playoffs are starting this week or next. Either way, it is crunch time and you need to be making the best lineup decisions possible. Trade deadlines have likely come and gone so you are left scouring the waiver for the slightest hint of a favorable matchup. Here are some players to look out for on waivers to make sure they are rostered and some that have advantageous matchups.

Week 15 byes: There are no more bye weeks!

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (50.8% rostered ESPN)

Next up — NYJ, NO, TEN, and NE

Parker is likely rostered in your league, but it never hurts to double-check with his being injured for so long and then going into his bye week in Week 14. If he is available, he is a solid add because he is facing two top-10 defenses in points per game given up to opposing wide receivers in fantasy.

Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers (44.9% rostered ESPN)

Next up — BUF, TB, NO, and TB

This pick is shocking me just as much as it is you, but Anderson could be a solid addition to stash on your roster and play in the right spot. The Panthers came out of their bye week and took the loss to the Falcons, but Anderson was a bright spot as he had seven receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Better late than never, but this was easily his best game of the season.

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons (44.6% rostered ESPN)

Next up — SF, DET, BUF, and NO

Gage has at least six targets in four straight games and he is doing his best to step up in this offense and it isn’t going unnoticed. He has at least 9.9 fantasy points in each of his last four games in PPR leagues. The waiver wire is going to be a dark place at this point in the season, so if Gage has somehow slipped through, he is worth an add.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens (24.9% rostered ESPN)

Next up — GB, CIN, LAR, and PIT

This one kind of depends on if starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is able to play. If he is, then Bateman will likely have a decent game, but if backup Tyler Huntley is under center, Bateman may deserve a start in your lineup. With Jackson sidelined, Huntley stayed in the pocket and Bateman reaped the rewards. He caught seven of his eight targets for 103 yards.

Braxton Berrios, New York Jets (0.3% rostered ESPN)

Next up — MIA, JAX, TB, and BUF

At least in the short-term, it looks like Berrios is going to be the receiver to step up with both Corey Davis and Elijah Moore being sidelined due to injury. In the first game after Moore went on IR, Berrios saw 10 targets and brought in six of them for 57 yards. The Dolphins are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers so even if he is a Week 15 spot-start, he is worth an add.