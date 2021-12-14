Best available tight ends on the Week 15 waiver wire

With the fantasy football playoffs getting started this week, fantasy managers are looking for that extra push to put their roster over the top to earn a championship.

There are plenty of players available on the waiver wire that can improve your roster, particularly at the tight end position. Here are a few that have the potential to make an impact for your squad down the stretch.

Week 15 byes: There are no more bye weeks.

Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (25%)

Next up —Las Vegas Raiders

Hooper hasn’t been a major player in Cleveland this season, but when he’s had opportunities he’s made them count. Last week with the team’s top two tight ends out, he caught five passes for 30 yards and a score. In the last four weeks, he has 13 catches for 108 yards and two of his three touchdowns this season.

Evan Engram, New York Giants (40%)

Next up —Dallas Cowboys

The Giants are a total mess right now, nobody is going to dispute that. Still, it’s sort of inevitable that New York falls behind in all of their games. When that happens, they’re going to have to throw the ball to somebody, and Engram is as reliable a target as you’ll find on the waiver wire. He has at least five targets in all but one of the last four games and has eclipsed the 50 yard mark twice this season, including the first time New York played the Cowboys in Week 2.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team (2%)

Next up — Philadelphia Eagles

Seals-Jones had his worst performance of the season last week, coming down with just one catch for eight yards. Still, there’s a reason for optimism around this pickup. While the QB situation is dire in Washington, there might be more targets going around with star WR Terry McLaurin needing to pass concussion protocol to suit up this week. The Eagles also have the worst defense against tight ends this season, allowing nearly 20 fantasy points to the position each week.

Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings (30%)

Next up — Chicago Bears

Like Seals-Jones, Conklin had a down week in Week 14. He caught just two passes for 20 yards in Minnesota’s loss to Pittsburgh. Still, Kirk Cousins played well in the game and with star WR Adam Thielen sidelined with an ankle injury, it’s likely that his targets will go back up after a one-game dip, especially considering they're taking on a Chicago defense that’s looked rough in recent weeks.

Nick Vannett, New Orleans Saints (0%)

Next up — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While the Saints Week 14 game was won primarily on the ground, Vannett led the team in targets and catches with six and three each. He’s come on in the last few weeks, getting 40 or more yards in each of the last two games. The New Orleans ground game could have problems this week against a stingy Bucs run defense, so that should open up Vannett to more opportunities.