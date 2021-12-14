Best available D/STs on the Week 15 waiver wire

Defense and special teams is the position in fantasy football that can be make or break for a fantasy manager.

In this specific position, it’s usually pretty smart to play the matchups instead of riding with one unit the entire season, unless that unit happens to be consistently the best in the league. So here are some defenses and special teams units that you can pick up on the waiver wire this week as we head into the first week of the fantasy playoffs.

Week 15 byes: There are no more bye weeks.

Next up — New York Jets

Don’t look now, but the Miami Dolphins have rattled off five straight wins and the defense has only allowed more than 10 points once during the win streak This week they’re taking on a New York Jets team this week that hasn’t found a consistent rhythm on offense at all this season. The Fins caused one turnover the last time these teams met in Week 12.

Next up — Washington Football Team

The Philly defense has been boom or bust a lot of times this season, but they’re taking on a WFT offense that has been bad in recent weeks. Their QB situation is up in the air as Taylor Heinicke will undergo an MRI on his knee. They could also be without star WR Terry McLaurin who will have to pass concussion protocol to be able to suit up. All of those things point in favor of the defense for this one.

Next up — Denver Broncos

This is probably the biggest risk of the three picks. Denver QB Teddy Bridgewater can be dynamic, but he’s also wildly inconsistent. Still, Denver has allowed the third-most sacks in the NFL this season with 42 and the Bengals defense is good at getting to the QB. They rank third in the NFL with 37 sacks on the season. Expect Bridgewater to be playing from behind the sticks a lot this week.