Best available kickers on the Week 15 waiver wire

The NFL is headed into Week 15, and that means it’s time for fantasy football playoffs. There are no more bye weeks and all the decisions come down to this week. If you don’t trust whatever your kicking situation is for this week, here are some kickers that can be picked up off the waiver wire.

Dustin Hopkins, Los Angeles Chargers (33% Yahoo/7% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Hopkins continues to be a solid pickup for the Chargers and he was money in the team’s 37-21 victory over the Giants on Sunday. He drilled all three of his field goal attempts and pushed through all four extra points as the team re-inserted itself into the AFC West division title race.

L.A. plays host to Kansas City this Thursday and in a potential high-scoring affair like that one, there’s bound to be more opportunities for Hopkins to do his thing.

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals (32% ESPN/26% Yahoo)

Next up — at Denver Broncos

McPherson had plenty of opportunities to put points on the board on Sunday and was mostly successful in the team’s 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers. He connected on three-of-four field goal attempts and made both extra points in the win.

There’s a ton of value with McPherson as a waiver option as he’s netting managers 8.9 fantasy points per game.

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (12% Yahoo/6% ESPN)

Next up — vs. Washington Football Team

The Eagles are coming off a bye and one of their best weapons this past month has been the leg of Elliott. In their last four games, he is a perfect 11-for-11 in both field goal attempts and extra point attempts.

He’ll have a chance to pile more points on as Philly plays host to Washington this Sunday.