NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, December 14

We have a three-game slate in the NBA on Tuesday night, which includes a doubleheader on TNT. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Golden State Warriors will head to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks and then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Phoenix Suns will play the Portland Trail Blazers in the second game of a back-to-back. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Cameron Johnson, Suns, $4,400

Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson has been a consistent contributor over the last couple of weeks. In his last six games, the 25-year-old is averaging 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game. He’s also shooting an impressive 47.6% from the field and 46.2% from three-point range.

Anytime you have a player shooting that well from the perimeter, he should definitely be considered for your lineup. As for NBA DFS, Johnson is producing 20 fantasy points or more in those games and will be playing a Blazers team that is ranked 29th against SF/PFs (OPRK) this season.

Cameron Thomas, Nets, $4,000

From one Cam, to another. With their being only six teams in action tonight, our value plays are limited in regards of price. However, Brooklyn Nets rookie guard Cameron Thomas could be a nice add to your lineup at either guard spot.

The former LSU standout has spent time with both the Nets and in the NBA G League with their affiliate in Long Island. And he’s been a walking bucket every time he’s on in the floor whether in the NBA or G League. In his last three games, Thomas is averaging 14.0 points per game, while shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.5% from behind the arc. He’s also scored at least 20 fantasy points or more in those games.

The Nets will be without Jevon Carter, DeAndre’ Bembry, LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap and James Johnson vs. the Raptors after all five were placed in health and safety protocols.

Kevon Looney, Warriors, $3,200

If you are looking to go cheap in the frontcourt, then Looney might provide you with the best value as he’s also the Golden State Warriors starting center. Looney, who is known more for his defense and rebounding, is averaging 5.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

However, in the Warriors’ last three games, the 25-year-old has provided some offense with a 14-point effort against the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Then last week against the Portland Trail Blazers, Looney scored 11 points in 18 minutes. He’s also producing 26.6 fantasy points per game over that span. The Knicks have some formidable options in the frontcourt, but they’re still ranked 16th against centers this season (OPRK).