Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, December 14

We have a small three-game schedule in the Association on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Alec Burks over 2.5 assists (-115)

Alec Burks is the new Knicks point guard after head coach Tom Thibodeau moved veteran point guard Kemba Walker out of the rotation. This season, Burks has been predominately coming off the bench, averaging 11.3 points per game, while also shooting 40.4% from the field and 41.5% from three-point range. The 30-year-old guard has started in seven out of the Knicks’ last eight games and played well.

He is also averaging 15.8, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 35.9 minutes per game. New York will be looking for Burks to be both a scorer and facilitator against Golden State. The former first round pick has record more than 2.5 assists in six out of his last 10 games, which also includes five out of his last seven starts.

Scottie Barnes over 1.5 steals (+155)

We’re going to go with an unorthodox play prop for Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes, instead of playing his points or rebounds prop. The rookie forward has done a little bit of everything for Toronto this season and appears to be another great player for the franchise. Barnes is averaging 15.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season. Additionally, He’s done a good job of playing passing lanes this season with 1.2 steals per game.

The last time the Raptors and Nets played each other, Barnes recorded a season-high five steals. Out of 25 games played this season, the former Florida State standout has had at least 15 games with 1-2 steals. Furthermore, Barnes has gone over 1.5 steals in six out of his last 10 games.

