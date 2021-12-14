Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Knicks on Tuesday

The Golden State Warriors (22-5) will visit the New York Knicks (12-15) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks, 3-7 in their last 10 outings, will look to hold off the Warriors at home in hopes of snapping a three-game losing skid. The Dubs, who have lost two of their last five contests, will look to get back to their winning ways while Stephen Curry eyes the number one spot on the NBA’s all-time three pointers list.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Warriors favored by five on the road, set at -200 on the moneyline. The Knicks are +170 while the point total is set at 212.

Warriors vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -5 (-110)

Steph Curry will look to surpass Ray Allen to break the NBA’s all-time three-point record as the Dubs play their third game of a five-game road trip. Curry is sitting at 2,972 three pointers made after he hit five against the Pacers on Monday, just one behind Allen’s record of 2,973. Curry hasn’t hit less than three from downtown in any single game since November 21st, so it would almost take a miracle for the Knicks to be able to stop him from draining at least two and making history on their home floor. On top of that, the Knicks will be short handed as RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin have both been ruled out of tonight’s contest due to COVID-19 protocols.

Of course, this is all contingent upon whether the Warriors actually make it to New York tonight. As of around 10 a.m. ET, the Dubs’ plane was still stuck in Indiana after being grounded overnight due to mechanical issues. Regardless of what time they get to NYC today, it’s a quick turnaround for Golden State and will surely test their stamina.

Over/Under: Under 212 (-110)

Given how tired the Warriors will be already, combined with how much the Knicks’ offense has been struggling as of late, don’t automatically expect this to be a high-scoring game. New York will have to go up against the league’s best defense, as Golden State has only been allowing an average of 100.4 points per game, dropping that number to 98.7 through their last three contests. The Dubs just barely escaped the Pacers on Monday with a 102-100 win, so as this game should naturally find a slower pace, take the under as the safe play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.