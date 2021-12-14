Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Nets on Tuesday

The Toronto Raptors (13-14) will pay a visit to the Brooklyn Nets (19-8) on Tuesday night, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Raptors have been in good form recently, winning four of their last five, with their only loss in that stretch coming by one point at the hands of the Thunder last week. They’re fresh off a 124-101 win over the Kings at home on Monday, and will look to continue the momentum against the Eastern Conference’s top team. The Nets have won seven of their last 10, and have won their last two straight as Kevin Durant just dropped a season-high 51 points against the Pistons on Sunday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Nets favored at home by five with the point total set at 215. Brooklyn is priced at -210 on the moneyline, with Toronto at +175.

Note — Durant (ankle) is questionable to play vs. the Raptors. James Johnson, Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge, Jevon Carter and DeAndre’ Bembry are all in Covid-19 protocols.

Raptors vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -5 (-105)

While the Raptors have won four of their last five, they may run into another wall as they go up against the red-hot Nets. Kevin Durant has been lights out, capping off a run with the aforementioned 51 points on Sunday in Detroit. He added nine assists and seven rebounds as well. James Harden was kept out of that game to rest, and if he’s back on the court tonight then should add a good 20-30 points for Brooklyn as well. Toronto’s last five games have been at home, but now they’ll travel to Barclays Center where the nets are 8-5 and have had an extra day of rest. Take the Nets to win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Under 215 (-105)

Brooklyn is 4-9 on the over/under at home this season, and are only ranked 10th in the league for points scored, averaging 109.4 per game. Toronto’s defense is one of the top in the league, only allowing an average of 104.4 points per game all season long from opponents. That number improves to 99.3 through their last three outings. KD can’t be expected to drop 50-plus points every night either, so given these two defenses going up against each other, I’m expecting the game to finish under 215.

