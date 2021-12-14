Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Trail Blazers on Tuesday

The Phoenix Suns (21-5) will visit Moda Center to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (11-16) on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Suns have cooled off just a bit, winning only three of their last five games with losses coming on the road against the Warriors and the Clippers. Portland is in the midst of a five-game losing streak, most recently being knocked off by the Timberwolves at home with a 116-111 final score.

The Suns are barely favored by 1.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -120 on the moneyline with the Blazers at +100, while the point total is set at 219.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers +1.5 (-110)

The Suns were the league’s hottest team for a good chunk of the season, starting off 1-3 but going on an incredible 19-game winning streak until their loss to the Warriors on December 3rd. Their heat has been running out, especially without Devin Booker, who’s been sidelined since November 30th with a hamstring injury. Phoenix was dominated by a Paul George-less Clippers team last night, making it very obvious that their leading scorer has left a huge hole in the lineup. To make matters worse, they’ve been without big man Deandre Ayton (illness), who’s listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s contests.

Regardless, the bulk of the offense falls on the shoulders of veteran point guard Chris Paul, who’s sure to have some tired legs after playing 33 minutes last night in Los Angeles. Damian Lillard and the Blazers will look to take advantage of a vulnerable Suns team, and I can see Portland getting a narrow win at home especially after losing five in a row.

Over/Under: Under 219 (-110)

The total seems a bit high for both of these teams at the moment, as Phoenix has hit under in six of their last seven contests, playing at a slower pace without Booker on the floor. The Blazers have missed the over four of their last five times as the home underdog, and they’ll be running into a Suns defense that still plays at a high level even without Booker and Ayton on the floor. Expect this one to be somewhat of a lower-scoring affair.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.