How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 17

Premier League fans won’t have to wait until the weekend to get soccer action this week, as Matchday 17 begins Tuesday. We’ll likely see some different lineups from bigger clubs in this matchday, as the league continues again with Matchday 18 Saturday. This is one of those condensed weeks, and how clubs navigate the quick turnaround will be worth noting.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season will be no exception. NBC will be showing the majority of the matches, kicking off with big pre-match shows for the opening weekend. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream the games on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Chelsea and Liverpool will play Thursday as both clubs remain neck-and-neck for the top spot in the table. The most important match of this slate will be Arsenal taking on West Ham United. Both teams have Champions League aspirations next season, with West Ham currently in fourth place and Arsenal in sixth.

EPL Matchday 17 schedule

Tuesday, December 14

Brentford vs. Manchester United, 2:30 p.m. ET — Peacock

Norwich City vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 a.m. ET — Peacock

Manchester City vs. Leeds United, 3:00 p.m. ET — NBC Sports, Universo

Wednesday, December 15

Brighton vs. Wolves, 2:30 p.m. ET — Peacock

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton, 2:30 p.m. ET — Peacock

Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. ET — Peacock

Arsenal vs. West Ham United, 3:00 p.m. ET — NBC Sports, Universo

Thursday, December 16

Leicester City vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m. ET — Peacock

Chelsea vs. Everton, 2:45 p.m. ET — NBC Sports, Universo

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United, 3:00 p.m. ET — Peacock