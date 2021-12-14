Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for December 14

The month of December rolls along in college basketball and we have eight ranked teams in action for the Tuesday night college basketball slate.

After a two-week break, No. 2 Duke will return to the floor tonight when hosting South Carolina State. The Blue Devils were last in action on the road on November 30, suffering a 71-66 upset loss at Ohio State. Elsewhere in Top 10 action, No. 6 Alabama is fresh off a huge one-point home victory over Houston last Saturday and will hit the road the face a Memphis team that has imploded over the last few weeks.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Tuesday, December 14, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 14 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 7:00 PM South Carolina Upstate #18 Tennessee SECN+/ESPN+ UT -34 138.5 7:00 PM Northwestern State #19 LSU SECN LSU -32 144.5 8:00 PM South Carolina State #2 Duke ACCN Duke -36.5 150.5 8:00 PM Louisiana #14 Houston ESPN+ Houston -23 140.5 8:00 PM Arkansas State #25 Texas Tech BIG12|ESPN+ TT -24 140 9:00 PM #6 Alabama Memphis ESPN Alabama -3.5 155.5 9:00 PM North Alabama #13 Auburn SECN Auburn -27.5 139.5 9:00 PM Arkansas-Pine Bluff #17 Texas ESPNU Texas -34.5 134.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.