College basketball picks: Best bets for Tuesday, December 13

Eight ranked teams will be in action for Tuesday’s college basketball slate and while the schedule is light on big-time matchups, there’s still plenty of opportunities for you to make money off picks.

Here are some of our favorite college basketball picks and bets to make for Tuesday, December 13. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 6 Alabama vs. Memphis

Pick: Alabama -3.5

Alabama is rolling and added yet another quality victory at home on Saturday when edging Houston for an 83-82 win. The Tide will try to carry that momentum into tonight’s road matchup against Memphis, who has quickly imploded.

After a 5-0 start, the Tigers have dropped four straight and there’s dysfunction to the point where head coach Penny Hardaway has publicly blasted the team’s chemistry. They’ve lost by four points or less in their last three contests but they may not be able to keep pace with an offense like Alabama’s. Lay the points with the Tide.

No. 19 LSU vs. Northwestern State

Pick: LSU -32

Will Wade has LSU cruising and his Tigers are 9-0 to start the season. They’ll most likely improve to 10-0 tonight when hosting in-state foe Northwestern State.

LSU has been aces in covering this season, posting an 8-1 record against the spread. They’re facing a woeful Demons team that is ranked 334th in KenPom and while 31.5 points is high, this Tiger team should be able to cover it at home.

No. 25 Texas Tech vs. Arkansas State

Pick: Under 140

Texas Tech will try to flex its new ranking tonight when welcoming Arkansas State to Lubbock, TX. Both teams are capable of scoring high but Tech will most likely dictate the game through the defensive end of the court.

The Red Raiders are ranked sixth in adjusted efficiency on defense according to KenPom, forcing turnovers on 25.5% of possessions and holding opponents to just 43.8% shooting on two-point attempts. They should stifle the Red Wolves offensively enough to trigger the under here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.