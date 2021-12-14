17 Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 17 Texas Longhorns are back in action tonight and will look to get back into the win column when hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Texas (6-2) fell short on the road last Thursday, falling 64-60 at Seton Hall in a teeter-totter game throughout. The Longhorns drained only one three in the entire contest and attempted just nine free throws for the whole game. Tre Mitchell led with 19 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-10) has been abysmal throughout the year, its closest loss coming in last Wedneday’s 84-73 setback to Arkansas State. The Golden Lions actually led by 14 in the first half before things got away from them. Brandon Brown led off the bench with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.

How to watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Texas

When: Tuesday, December 14th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -34.5

Total: 134.5

The Pick

Texas -34.5

At 357th in KenPom, APB is the lowest ranked team Texas will face all season long. The Longhorns have done well hammering weaker foes throughout the year and shouldn’t have an issue covering here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.