13 Auburn vs. North Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 13 Auburn Tigers are kicking things into another gear and will look to keep things rolling tonight when welcoming North Alabama down to the Plains.

Auburn (8-1) is riding the wave of a five-game winning streak heading into tonight’s matchup and are coming off a 99-68 blasting of Nebraska in Atlanta on Saturday. The Tigers broke away from the Cornhuskers early and never looked back, forcing 20 turnovers in the contest. Jabari Smith led with 21 points and five rebounds while Wendell Green had 19 points and six assists.

North Alabama (6-3) is also on a five-game winning streak heading into tonight’s matchup, last defeating Alabama A&M 56-45 last Wednesday. The Lions led for the entirety of the matchup and got a 12 point performance from Daniel Ortiz.

How to watch Auburn vs. North Alabama

When: Tuesday, December 14th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s website, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Auburn -27.5

Total: 139.5

The Pick

Auburn -27.5

Auburn has incinerated opponents over the course of this winning streak, winning its last four games by 17 points. Expect them to lay it on North Al tonight, so lay the points with the Tigers.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.