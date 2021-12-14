6 Alabama vs. Memphis: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide are coming off a huge victory on Saturday and will look to keep the momentum rolling tonight when hitting the road to face the Memphis Tigers.

Alabama (8-1) emerged victorious in a back-and-forth fight with Houston on Saturday, edging the Cougars 83-82. JD Davison buried a three late to put the Tide on top and came away with the game-saving block in the final seconds. Cougar coaches were furious because they thought it should’ve been called as a goaltend. Jaden Shackelford had 18 points and eight rebounds in the win. Jahvon Quinerly had 17 points and eight assists.

Memphis (5-4) is imploding and a 74-72 loss to Murray State on Friday marked its fourth straight loss. The Tigers led a 14-point lead early in the second half slip away as the Racers raced past them for the win. Tyler Harris had 15 points and four assists in the win.

How to watch Alabama vs. Memphis

When: Tuesday, December 14th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -3.5

Total: 155.5

The Pick

Alabama -3.5

After a 5-0 start, the Tigers have dropped four straight and there’s dysfunction to the point where head coach Penny Hardaway has publicly blasted the team’s chemistry. They’ve lost by four points or less in their last three contests but they may not be able to keep pace with an offense like Alabama’s. Lay the points with the Tide.

