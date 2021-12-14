25 Texas Tech vs. Arkansas State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders will return to action tonight when welcoming the Arkansas State Red Wolves to Lubbock, TX.

Texas Tech (7-1) is back on the floor for the first time in a week, its last outing being a 57-52 overtime victory over Tennessee at the Jimmy V Classic. The Red Raiders ultimately survived the low-scoring affair at Madison Square Garden, putting up 13 points in OT. Terrence Shannon put up 18 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

Arkansas State (7-2) has been rolling as of late, rattling off four straight victories heading into tonight’s matchup. They had a close call against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, edging them 82-77. Norchad Omier had 15 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Marquis Eaton led the scoring effort with 18 points.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

When: Tuesday, December 14th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

TV: Big 12 Network, ESPN+

Where to live stream online: Big 12 Now, Big 12 Now on ESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -24

Total: 140

The Pick

Under 140

The Red Raiders are ranked sixth in adjusted efficiency on defense according to KenPom, forcing turnovers on 25.5% of possessions and holding opponents to just 43.8% shooting on two-point attempts. They should stifle the Red Wolves offensively enough to trigger the under here.

