14 Houston vs. Louisiana: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 14 Houston Cougars came up a fingertip short of a marquee victory over the weekend and will try to regroup tonight when hosting the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Houston (8-2) fell 83-82 on the road at Alabama on Saturday in a manner that left head coach Kelvin Sampson furious. In the closing moments of the back-and-forth battle, Fabian White attempted a last-second layup that was blocked by JD Davison. Sampson and Cougar coaches felt that it was goaltending and he said as much in the postgame press conference. As for UH itself, Marcus Sasser delivered 25 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Louisiana (5-4) is coming off a 78-69 to in-state rival Louisiana Tech on Saturday. The Ragin’ Cajuns led by as many as nine late in the first half before the game turned on them in the second half. Jordan Brown dropped 30 points and six rebounds in the loss.

How to watch Louisiana vs. Houston

When: Tuesday, December 14th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: ESPN+, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -23

Total: 140.5

The Pick

Houston -23

Houston was already mauling inferior opponents before and them covering here is going to be solely fueled by the leftover anger from Saturday. Lay the points with the Cougars.

