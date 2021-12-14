2 Duke vs. South Carolina State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

After a two-week layoff, the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils are finally back in action tonight as they’re set to welcome South Carolina State to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke (7-1) was last on the court on November 30, suffering its first loss of the season in a 71-66 upset at the hands of Ohio State. The Blue Devils had a 15-point lead at the start of the second half but let it slip away as the Buckeyes surged down the stretch. Wendell Moore led with 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

South Carolina State (3-7) are on a two-game winning streak heading into tonight’s game, last edging High Point 67-66 on Friday. Both Rahsaan Edwards and Deaquan Williams put up 12 points each in the victory.

How to watch South Carolina State vs. Duke

When: Tuesday, December 14th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ACC Network

Where to live stream online: ACC Network subset of WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -36.5

Total: 150.5

The Pick

Duke -36.5

Duke is well rested heading into tonight’s matchup and is facing the lowest rated team in KenPom it’ll face all season. There could be a rust factor here but the Blue Devils should be able to lay the points and absolutely dominate at home.

