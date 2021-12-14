19 LSU vs. Northwestern State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 LSU Tigers are still undefeated and have an opportunity to keep it that way tonight when hosting in-state foe Northwestern State.

LSU (9-0) is returning to Baton Rouge after knocking off Georgia Tech 69-53 at the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase in Atlanta on Saturday. The Tigers trailed by 15 deep into the first half before flipping the script of the Yellow Jackets and taking control for the rest of the game. Tari Eason had another solid showing, putting up 23 points and six rebounds in the win.

Northwestern State (2-8) ended a six-game losing streak on Saturday by downing Dallas Christian 89-67 on Saturday. Jalen King led with 17 points in the win.

How to watch Northwestern State vs. LSU

When: Tuesday, December 14th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s website, ESPN app with an SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: LSU -32

Total: 144.5

The Pick

LSU -32

LSU has been aces in covering this season, posting an 8-1 record against the spread. They’re facing a woeful Demons team that is ranked 334th in KenPom and while 32 points is high, this Tiger team should be able to cover it at home.

