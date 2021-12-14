18 Tennessee vs. South Carolina Upstate: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers inch closer to the end of their non-conference schedule and will be back in action tonight when welcoming the USC Upstate Spartans to Knoxville.

Tennessee (7-2) got back into the win column on Saturday when obliterating UNC Greensboro 76-36. The Volunteers forced 25 turnovers and held control for the entirety of the blowout. Santiago Vescovi had a strong effort, putting up 10 points, eight assists, and four steals. Josiah-Jordan James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield both led the scoring efforts with 12 points each.

USC Upstate (2-7) was also in action on Saturday but on the other end of a beatdown, getting hammered by Wake Forest 79-53. Nick Alves and Jordan Gainey were the lone Spartans to reach double digits, putting up 10 points each.

How to watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina Upstate

When: Tuesday, December 14th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

TV: SECN+, ESPN+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -34

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Tennessee -34

USC Upstate is ranked 332 in KenPom, the second lowest ranked team Tennessee will face all season long. The only thing that could prevent them from covering is them deciding to empty the bench early, but that may not even matter. Lay it with the Vols.

