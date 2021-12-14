NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Tuesday, December 14th

There are eight Top 25 games in college basketball tonight, and seven of them are ranked home teams in paycheck games laying 23 or more points. And while these games can be quite profitable for the knowledgeable college hoops bettor that can ascertain how bad South Carolina State or Arkansas-Pine Bluff actually are, most fans will have their eyes on the Mid-South this evening.

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide, fresh off a controversial 83-82 victory over the No. 14 Houston Cougars on Saturday night, head to FedEx Forum where the Memphis Tigers will be the home underdog. To describe the last two weeks as a disaster for Penny Hardaway’s team is offensive to the Titanic. Four-straight losses to Iowa State, Georgia (who’s really, really bad), Ole Miss and Murray State (actually, they’re ok) have taken the air out of the Tigers sails, as a team that was once 5-0 with a win over Virginia Tech is in free fall.

Head coach Penny Hardaway has tried lambasting his team, and then he’s tried taking all the blame himself. But the No. 1 recruiting class in college basketball simply isn’t working, and turning it over one out of every four possessions (only six teams in D-1 are worse) isn’t helping. Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren are two talented freshman that might be headed to the NBA soon, but the upperclassmen have been the issue.

One thing you can expect in this game is pace and points: Both teams are in the Top 20 in possessions per game.

Top 25 College Basketball, Dec. 14 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 7:00 PM South Carolina Upstate #18 Tennessee SECN+/ESPN+ UT -34 138.5 7:00 PM Northwestern State #19 LSU SECN LSU -32 144.5 8:00 PM South Carolina State #2 Duke ACCN Duke -36.5 150.5 8:00 PM Louisiana #14 Houston ESPN+ Houston -23 140.5 8:00 PM Arkansas State #25 Texas Tech BIG12|ESPN+ TT -24 140 9:00 PM #6 Alabama Memphis ESPN Alabama -3.5 155.5 9:00 PM North Alabama #13 Auburn SECN Auburn -27.5 139.5 9:00 PM Arkansas-Pine Bluff #17 Texas ESPNU Texas -34.5 134.5

