2021 NFL power rankings heading into Week 15

The NFL wrapped up Week 14 on Monday Night Football with Rams beating the Cardinals 30-23. Arizona still leads the NFC West, but their bid to secure a playoff spot will have to wait another week. They remain in control of the NFC West, a game up on LA and leading in the divisional record tiebreaker.

Three teams had a clinching opportunity in Week 14, but all three came up short. The Packers and Bucs won but needed help, while the Cardinals were in with a win.

We’re back once again with power rankings based on spread differential. We took the pre-game point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook and added in the point differential from the game. For example, the Bears closed as 11.5-point underdogs against the Packers and lost the game by 15 points. For the Bears spread differential, we added -15 to +11.5. For the Packers spread differential, we added 15 to -11.5.

There was no movement in the top seven, even with the Patriots and Colts on bye. Both teams have had some big wins of late, with New England holding a massive lead courtesy of their recent seven-game win streak. They’re arguably the best team in football at the moment and hot at the right time.

The big mover this week was Kansas City. The Chiefs crushed the visiting Raiders, setting up a massive Thursday Night Football contest in Week 15 against the Chargers. The winner will hold the division lead. An LA win secures them the head-to-head tiebreaker, while a KC win moves the Chiefs up two games with three weeks to go.

2021 NFL power rankings, Week 15 Rk Team Record Spread differential Point differential LW Rk Team Record Spread differential Point differential LW 1 New England Patriots 9-4 +120.5 +150 1 2 Indianapolis Colts 7-6 +78.5 +88 2 3 Arizona Cardinals 10-3 +63.0 +112 3 4 Philadelphia Eagles 6-7 +61.0 +46 4 5 Dallas Cowboys 9-4 +54.5 +93 5 6 Cincinnati Bengals 7-6 +47.0 +61 6 7 Buffalo Bills 7-6 +42.0 +134 7 8 Denver Broncos 7-6 +35.0 +47 9 9 Tennessee Titans 9-4 +29.0 +34 10 10 Green Bay Packers 10-3 +26.5 +56 8 11 New Orleans Saints 6-7 +19.5 +19 12 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10-3 +14.0 +113 11 13 Kansas City Chiefs 9-4 +7.0 +83 23 14 Minnesota Vikings 6-7 +6.0 +11 13 15 Seattle Seahawks 5-8 -4.5 +10 20 16 Los Angeles Chargers 8-5 -6.0 +15 17 17 New York Giants 4-9 -6.5 -78 14 18 San Francisco 49ers 7-6 -6.5 28 15 19 Los Angeles Rams 9-4 -7.0 +73 21 20 Miami Dolphins 6-7 -9.5 -34 16 21 Washington 6-7 -14.5 -58 19 22 Baltimore Ravens 8-5 -24.0 +20 24 23 Carolina Panthers 5-8 -24.0 -25 18 24 Chicago Bears 4-9 -36.0 -101 26 25 Detroit Lions 1-11-1 -37.5 -141 22 26 Pittsburgh Steelers 6-6-1 -39.5 -50 27 27 Cleveland Browns 7-6 -48.5 -11 29 28 Houston Texans 2-11 -50.5 -179 28 29 Las Vegas Raiders 6-7 -57.0 -77 25 30 Atlanta Falcons 6-7 -70.0 -108 31 31 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-11 -77.5 -160 30 32 New York Jets 3-10 -104.5 -171 32

